Kerry County Council proposes enhancement works in Cahersiveen

Kerry County Council is proposing to carry out Public Realm Enhancement works in Cahersiveen.

Some of the proposed changes include to enhance the Fair Green Environs and introduction of a one-way system between the Library and The Market House.

More information of the proposed works are available on the Kerry County Council website.

Submissions or observations of the proposed plans must be made before 4pm on Wednesday January 17th.

Plans are available for viewing during normal office hours from until Wednesday, 17th January at the following locations;

• Kerry County Council Website www.kerrycoco.ie and https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/

• Kerry County Council, Cahersiveen Area Office, The Courthouse, Cahersiveen.

• Kerry County Council, Cahersiveen Library, New Market Street, Cahersiveen.

• Kerry County Council, Roads and Transportation, Room 115, County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Contact the Cahersiveen Area Office on (066) 9472143 to speak to an advisor.

Submissions or observations can be made in writing to:

Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit, Kerry County Council, Unit 20/21 The Reeks, Killarney, Co. Kerry V93C3WH

Email to: [email protected]