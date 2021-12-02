Advertisement
Kerry County Council plans to build 1,400 social homes over next five years

Dec 2, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has been given a target of providing over 1,400 homes over the next five years.

The Housing For All plan aims to improve Ireland's housing system and deliver more homes of all types for people with different housing needs.

The government's plan estimates that Ireland will need an average of 33,000 new homes to be provided each year from 2021 to 2030; local authorities will be responsible to help reach this target.

Kerry County Council says the Housing For All plan will shape housing delivery for 2022 and beyond.

Between 2022-2026, the council plans to build 1,423 social houses, an average of 237 units per year.

This year, 119 new units were due to be completed but, due to the effects of the pandemic, 87 will be delivered by year end.

The council will hold a meeting this coming Friday to discuss its objectives under the Housing For All Plan.

