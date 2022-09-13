Advertisement
Kerry County Council opens book of condolence for British Queen Elizabeth

Sep 13, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council opens book of condolence for British Queen Elizabeth
Kerry County Council has opened a book of condolence for the late British Queen Elizabeth II.

 

The book has been opened at the council’s offices in the County Buildings at Rathass, Tralee.

Members of the public who wish to sign it can do so from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

 

Independent councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Donal Grady, yesterday called for a book of condolence to be opened here in Kerry, saying it was time to move on from Ireland’s troubled history with Britain.

