Kerry County Council launches Community Support Fund

Jan 1, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrynews
The 2024 Community Support Fund was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Jim Finucane and the CEO of the council Moira Murrell
Kerry County Council has launched the Community Support Fund, a revenue stream for community groups across the county.

A total of €750,000 is available through this year's scheme which is now in its tenth year.

There are five main categories which are connected, inclusive and resilient communities; community tidy town initiatives, amenity projects and environmentally sustainable projects; community economic innovation; community-based tourism, festivals and events, as well as community road safety initiatives.

Community groups may apply for funding through the Kerry County Council website and the closing date is Wednesday, January 31st.

Queries should be referred by email to the municipal district which community groups are applying to or by contacting the council's community, arts and culture department on (066) 7183680.

 

