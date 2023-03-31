€750,000 allocated to Kerry community group and projects

€750,000 has been allocated to community groups and projects in Kerry.

198 groups and projects received grant aid worth €256,000 this year through the Community Support Fund.

A proportion of the fund, totalling €494,000, is being retained to leverage funding from other funding streams for strategic projects at Municipal District level.

Kerry County Council announced the details and this year’s fund will be used to rebuild and reconnect communities, for Tidy Towns initiatives and amenity projects, for economic innovation and for tourism, festivals and events.

Since 2020, over €40 million was leveraged from other national grant sources as a result of the strategic allocation of resources under the Community Support Fund.

The full allocations for each MD can be seen here:

Listowel MD CSF 2023

Tralee MD CSF 2023

Killarney MD CSF 2023

CCD MD CSF 2023

Kenmare MD CSF 2023