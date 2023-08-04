Advertisement
Kerry County Council issues warning as strong winds forecast

Aug 4, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council issues warning as strong winds forecast
Kerry County Council has issued a warning ahead of strong winds that are forecast overnight.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry from 4 o’clock tomorrow morning to 12 noon tomorrow.

Kerry County Council is urging people to secure items ahead of the status yellow wind warning.

Met Éireann is forecasting very strong north to northwest winds with gusts of up to 110 km per hour.

The council’s asking the public to tie up bins as well as garden and street furniture.

It’s also urging organisers of festivals and events to ensure bunting, lighting, posters and other similar items are secured, while it says people in tents, caravans and mobile homes are also advised to ensure their structures are tied down.

Kerry County Council says people should be aware of fallen branches, damage to temporary structures and debris when driving.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh says Kerry and other counties in the South will feel the worst of the wind:

