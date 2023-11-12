Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of stormy weather

Kerry County Council is advising people to take care ahead of the stormy weather.

Meanwhile National Parks and Wildlife Service is asking the public to avoid Killarney National Park during Storm Debi, and notes Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens will be closed to the public until 2.00pm tomorrow.

An orange wind warning will come into effect tonight, along with a red warning off the Kerry coast.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O'Shea explains more.