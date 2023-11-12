Advertisement
Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of stormy weather

Nov 12, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council issues warning ahead of stormy weather
Kerry County Council is advising people to take care ahead of the stormy weather.

Meanwhile National Parks and Wildlife Service is asking the public to avoid Killarney National Park during Storm Debi, and notes Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney House and Gardens will be closed to the public until 2.00pm tomorrow. 

An orange wind warning will come into effect tonight, along with a red warning off the Kerry coast.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O'Shea explains more.

