Kerry County Council introduces new Choice Based Letting system

Kerry County Council has introduced a new policy around the allocation of council houses.

The Social Housing Allocation Scheme includes the introduction of a new Choice Based Letting system.

This Social Housing Allocation Scheme will be used by Kerry County Council to determine the order of priority in letting houses to people on the housing waiting list.

The council is introducing a Choice Based Letting system, which aims to allow qualified households have a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home.

Available social housing is openly advertised, allowing qualified households to apply if interested.

Not all dwellings, however, will be offered through this system, including those designated for older or physically disabled persons.

It'll only involve units owned and provided by the council or approved housing bodies.

Where an applicant refuses a reasonable offer of a Choice Based Letting house, the person can't bid for another such dwelling for one year.

Director of Housing, Martin O'Donoghue says the Choice Based Letting has been shown to greatly reduce the level of refusals, as it's people genuinely interested that are applying.

Outside of Choice Based Letting properties, where a qualified applicant refuses two reasonable offers of council houses in one year, they won't be considered for another for one year.