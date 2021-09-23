Kerry County Council hasn't sold 16 houses earmarked for sale, despite being empty since 2016

Kerry County Council hasn't sold 16 houses earmarked for sale, despite the properties being empty since 2016.

The local authority has released information in relation to the number and location of vacant properties it holds and for how long some have been vacant.

In March of this year, Kerry County Council had 163 vacant properties, 45 of which have been vacant for more than two years.

After its housing department examined all vacant homes, 19 properties were selected for disposal because of poor condition, title or rights of way issues.

Before they can be sold, those properties must go through a Section 183 process.

This section allows for local authorities to dispose of property no longer required, provided prior notice of the proposed disposal is sent to elected members.

Of the 19 marked for sale, 16 have been vacant since 2016 or earlier, with disposal of three being delayed by insurance resolution issues.

Kerry County Council says approval for disposing of council homes is a reserved function, meaning it's the role of councillors rather than management to vote on disposals.

The council adds such proposals are brought to members at the earliest opportunity at scheduled council meetings.

