Kerry County Council has no plans to deliver social housing in Tralee in 2023

Kerry County Council has no plans to deliver social housing in Tralee this year.

That’s according to an update on the council’s housing activity, presented to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

It comes as 2,300 people wait for social housing, having chosen Tralee as a preferred area to live.

Advertisement

The housing report showed that there are three housing schemes by approved housing bodies (AHBs) which will deliver social and affordable homes in Tralee this year.

These include at Chamfers Place in the town, where ten, one-bed apartments and eight, two-bed apartments will be completed in March.

At Fels Point on Dan Spring Road, three, one-bed apartments and 12 two-bed apartments will also be finished in March.

Advertisement

However, the council’s own building projects will not deliver any social housing this year, with five schemes currently at planning and design stage.

The council plans to complete eight apartments at Mitchel’s Place in November 2024, and 16 apartments in Hawley Park in April 2025.

There are also plans for 19 houses at Garryruth to be completed in November 2025, and the 27 apartments planned for the Island of Geese site to be finished in December 2025.

Advertisement

The second phase of social housing at Lohercannon, which will deliver 94 dwellings, is not expected to be completed until November 2026.

2,300 people are currently on the social housing list with Kerry County Council, having chosen Tralee as a preferred area to live.

54% of those are seeking one-bed accommodation, and a further 27% are seeking two-bed accommodation.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council previously stated it does not own enough land to deliver on its social housing targets over the next four years.