Kerry County Council expects to have rental income of over €13 million next year.

Councillors were given a draft of the council's budget for 2022 at a recent meeting.

The local authority says housing income in the form of rents, which includes those on social leasing schemes and the Rental Accommodation Scheme, will be around €13.1 million.

This is an increase on 2021's figure due to a rise in the number of tenancies this year.

The council says it'll continue to promote all payment options available to tenants and liaise with those experiencing difficulties.