Kerry County Council drew down €25,0000 under the anti-litter and anti-graffiti awareness grant scheme last year.

This scheme offers financial support to local authorities in their efforts to tackle litter.

Last year, €750,000 was allocated nationally.

€25,000 of that was allocated to Kerry County Council and the full amount was drawn down.

The figures were provided by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan, following a query from Green Party TD Patrick Costello.

