Kerry County Council confirms appointment of full time vacant homes officer

Aug 9, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council confirms appointment of full time vacant homes officer
Kerry County Council has confirmed it's appointed a vacant homes officer who is working in the area of derelict sites / vacant homes.

The local authority was reacting to an article by the Irish Times that said Kerry County Council was one of 13 councils who are yet to appoint a full-time vacant homes officer.

A spokesperson from the Department of Housing told Radio Kerry News it's received confirmation in July that a full time vacant homes officer has been appointed by Kerry County Council.

The Department of Housing also said the media reports from this morning were based on parliamentary question responses from June.

Kerry County Council said it has had a vacant homes officer for quite some time.

 

