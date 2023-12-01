Kerry County Council called on to reintroduce medical hardship fund for LIS roads

Kerry County Council has been called on to reintroduce the medical hardship fund for those who have roads on the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) list.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The LIS funds repairs and improvement works on private, rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities.

There are 662 applicants remaining on the current Local Improvement Scheme list in Kerry.

Over €1.5 million has been allocated to the council this year which will allow 24 roads on the priority list to be completed.

Cllr Niall Kelleher told the meeting there’s a handful of cases on the list of 600 that are people who’re receiving regular medical treatment, like dialysis and cancer treatment.

He says unfortunately this means they will require emergency services to their home at some point and called for this medical hardship fund to be established which would enable them to carrying out works on their roads.

The council told him there’s no provision in the allocations for the Local Improvement Scheme to include for hardship and emergency cases.

CEO of the council, Moira Murrell told the meeting that if new criteria was to be brought in, it would have to go through the Strategic Policy Committee and would require significant consideration.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae also tabled a motion on the Local Improvement Scheme; he asked how many roads have been completed this year and how many are still on the list.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae told the meeting that some roads have come off the list because those who made applications have passed away.

He said anyone who is aged in their 50s and is placed at 150 or higher on the list hasn't a hope of seeing their road getting done.