Kerry County Council budget took inflation and rising costs into account

Kerry County Council says its budget for this year was framed around inflation and the rising costs of materials and energy.

The potential impact such inflation might have on planned projects this year was raised at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney brought forward the motion.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney stated he was aware that other local authorities had received briefings on the increases in costs for materials and other items.

He questioned if any Kerry projects would be impacted by rising costs or if all projects planned for this year would go ahead.

In response, the council told Councillor Moloney that the general price of inflation, rising costs of materials and energy, and the projected impact this would have has been included in Budget 2023.

It says the budget was framed to take account of projected increased energy and associated costs of €5m, with confirmed government support of €2.5m; the council also understands it’ll be in a position to apply for additional Government support of €1.5m, for increased energy costs.

Kerry County Council says if this support isn’t allocated, it will be necessary to come back to councillors during the year in relation to budget allocations.

The council says this is under review and is being closely monitored.

Assessment of recent road grants and greenway funding is underway by the council and it says once this is done, the plans will be presented to councillors at MD level as part of the schedule of works programme and further discussions can take place at that stage.