Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council Arts Office launches new website

Dec 17, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council Arts Office launches new website Kerry County Council Arts Office launches new website
Share this article

Kerry County Council Arts Office has launched a new arts website.

The Arts Office worked with the council's IT Department to create a one-stop place for everything associated with the arts in Kerry.

Members of the public will be able to access the latest information on artist residencies, festivals and events, and arts publications.

Advertisement

There'll also be forms and details on how to apply for arts grant, as well as the arts database which artists can add their details to.

The website is live and can be accessed at https://arts.kerrycoco.ie/

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus