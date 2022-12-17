Kerry County Council Arts Office launches new website

Kerry County Council Arts Office has launched a new arts website.

The Arts Office worked with the council's IT Department to create a one-stop place for everything associated with the arts in Kerry.

Members of the public will be able to access the latest information on artist residencies, festivals and events, and arts publications.

Advertisement

There'll also be forms and details on how to apply for arts grant, as well as the arts database which artists can add their details to.

The website is live and can be accessed at https://arts.kerrycoco.ie/