Kerry County Council is appealing to the public not to use beaches and public spaces during today’s weather warning.

A status orange thunderstorm warning’s in place for Kerry until 10 o’clock tonight.

Met Éireann is forecasting flash flooding, very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility, and power outages.

On Saturday during a yellow weather warning, two lifeguards were hospitalised while trying to clear people from a beach; they were not seriously injured.