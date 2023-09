Forsa trade union are in discussion with local authorities around policy to protect staff in the event of protests.

That’s according to Kevin O’Malley, Forsa trade union representative for Kerry County Council.

It’s in the wake of vicious far right protests outside the Dáil this week and demonstrations at Tralee library in July.

Mr O’Malley says the trade union is looking at guidelines to protecting staff in the event of such demonstrations.