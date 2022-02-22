Kerry County Council allocated €3.46 million for mortgage scheme

Kerry County Council has been allocated €3.46 million for a mortgage scheme.

The Local Authority Home Loan can help first time buyers or fresh start applicants to buy a new or second-hand property or a self-build.

The Local Authority Home Loan is a Government-backed mortgage administered by councils; it replaced the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme.

It can provide up to 90% of the market value of a property, with the maximum value in Kerry €250,000.

The Local Authority Home Loan is available to first-time buyers and fresh start applicants.

Fresh starts include those who are divorced or separated and have no financial interest in the family home, or those who've gone through personal insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings.

It says there's been an exceptionally high level of interest in the scheme, with a marked increase in the number of applications received to date this year.

The council says if it becomes necessary, an application for a supplementary allocation can be made later in the year.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae has welcomed the announcement and is urging people to look at this scheme as a potential solution to any difficulty they're having to securing funding for a home.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae also welcomes the news.