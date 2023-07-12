Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction

Jul 12, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction Kerry County Council allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction
Share this article

Kerry County Council has been allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction in the county.

The latest allocation of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund was announced today, as part of the government’s Vacant Homes Action Plan.

The funding is to enable Kerry County Council to acquire vacant and derelict properties either not on the market for sale, or to which the market has not responded.

Advertisement

Local authorities are to then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who, in return, will commit to bringing the properties into use as homes.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she’s delighted about this much welcome investment, which will increase housing supply and improve streetscapes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus