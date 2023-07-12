Kerry County Council allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction

Kerry County Council has been allocated €2.5 million to tackle vacancy and dereliction in the county.

The latest allocation of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund was announced today, as part of the government’s Vacant Homes Action Plan.

The funding is to enable Kerry County Council to acquire vacant and derelict properties either not on the market for sale, or to which the market has not responded.

Local authorities are to then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who, in return, will commit to bringing the properties into use as homes.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says she’s delighted about this much welcome investment, which will increase housing supply and improve streetscapes.