Kerry County Council added almost 190km of roads to priority salting routes

Nov 30, 2023 17:45 By radiokerrynews
The N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale. Pic by Kerry County Council.
Kerry County Council has added almost 190km of roads to its priority salting routes for periods of icy weather.

The council's Winter Maintenance Service Plan has an overall aim to keep major routes safe with minimum disruption during adverse weather conditions.

The plan was discussed at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Priority for salting during icy or frosty weather is given to the most heavily trafficked roads, starting with national primary routes, then secondary routes, and regional routes.

This council’s plan was reviewed earlier this year, following a spell of cold weather last winter which saw many routes around the county impassible, some for a number of days.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell told the meeting that the council was supporting the Winter Ready Awareness campaign, which encourages individuals, households and business to prepare for adverse weather and to support vulnerable people.

In response, Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly called for the L-2032 road at Pike Hill in Cordal to be added to the priority list, stating people were unable to travel that road for up to four days during the last spell of cold weather, while Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris called for the council to be prepared this year and to have grit locations for local and regional roads, stating the council was on the back-foot last year and people were cut-off as a result.

CEO of the council, Moira Murrell stated an additional 187km of roads has been added to the council’s Winter Maintenance Service Plan, adding that wasn’t insignificant.

Updated winter maintenance map for Kerry:

