Kerry councillors stand over decision to hinder further development of windfarms

Kerry councillors have defended their decision to attempt to hinder future wind energy development across the county.

At a special meeting to consider the County Development Plan, councillors introduced a measure which would restrict the construction of further wind energy infrastructure to Kilgarvan.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, however, Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae admitted the move may not be as straight forward as councillors would hope.

Councillors introduced this measure to try and prevent the construction of any more turbines in areas like Sliabh Luachra and North Kerry which, they say, have reached capacity for windfarms.

Instead, councillors proposed that future applications be targeted at the Kilgarvan area which local councillor Johnny Healy-Rae said had ample land suitable for such infrastructure.

Arguing in favour of the proposal, he said there were thousands of acres suitable given the local substations that connect the area to the national grid.

The councillor also admitted that the move may be futile given that developers can directly apply to the planning bord for permission if it is large enough to be considered critical infrastructure.