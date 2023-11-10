Kerry councillor warns people to be mindful of misinformation online in run up to elections

A North Kerry councillor says people need to be mindful of misinformation online and be aware of where they access information on social media.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney was reacting to a report - that Ireland was among several countries to receive a diplomatic cable from the US State department, warning of potential election meddling by Russia.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was in Moldova recently - as part of the European Congress of Regional Local Authorities – observing local elections in the country.

There, he says he experienced examples of attempted interference by Moscow, in the local election of the former Soviet state.

Cllr Moloney says with local, European and general elections in Ireland over the next 18 months, that people should exercise caution around misinformation online.