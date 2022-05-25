Advertisement
Kerry councillor wants NDLS to urgently change its system

May 25, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Aoife Thornton Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A Kerry County Councillor wants the system for renewing and applying for a driving licence to be urgently changed.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says the process is being made too difficult, especially for the elderly or vulnerable who aren’t used to being online.

She says she’s receiving many requests for help from people who aren’t confident online, adding this is taking away people’s independence.

Cllr Thornton says the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), and other services likes banks and telephone providers, need to take the elderly and vulnerable into consideration.

She says everyone should have access to basic services and be able to pay in cash, if they wish.

 

