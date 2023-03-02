Kerry councillor urges Government to issue refugee housing guidelines to councils

The Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District is urging the Government to introduce national guidelines as soon as possible for local authorities regarding the provision of housing for Ukrainian refugees.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says she was told by chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell that the local authority won't be facilitating accommodation until these guidelines are issued.

It's envisaged this may impact proposals to house Ukrainians in the former Presentation Convent in Listowel.

The Mayor of Listowel Cllr Aoife Thornton denies this sends out a message that Kerry is no longer accepting refugees from Ukraine.

Meanwhile 48 people who are seeking international protection are to be moved from their current accommodation in Killarney to another premises.

Almost 400 asylum seekers had been living in Hotel Killarney, where violence broke out on New Year's Night.

The owner's contract with the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to provide housing is coming to an end.

The hotel is to return to the role of providing tourism accommodation.

IPAS has told local representatives that 48 people - consisting of six families - are to be moved to Innisfallen Mews in the town.

IPAS says it's working intensively to find accommodation for the remaining families who have been living in Hotel Killarney.