Kerry councillor says people shouldn’t have to choose between heating homes or eating

People shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

He was one of a number of councillors who raised the cost of living crisis at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Michael Cahill brought a motion to the meeting calling on the departments of finance and social protection to increase the rate paid under the fuel allowance scheme and decrease the threshold at which one qualifies.

He says oil top-ups are doubling in price with one bill he knows of, going from €500 to €1,000; Cllr Cahill says the forecast shows things are going to get worse.

He says people are worried and he told the meeting that people shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says she’s also been contacted by families who are fearful they’ll be in the dark this winter due to power cuts due to the energy crisis.

Cllr Moloney says people are terrified they’ll be left in the dark, particularly people with disabilities and those with newborn babies, adding the possibility of power cuts leaves people vulnerable and open to attack.

The cost of living crisis was also referenced by Independent councillor Dan McCarthy; he called on the council to ask for service charges on ESB bills to be scrapped.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald also brought a motion on the issue before the meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald called on the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to include a substantial electricity credit in this month’s Budget; he also called for an energy account rebate to be developed that’s linked to an individual's overall spend on energy and household income.