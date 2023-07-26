Kerry councillor says local knowledge must be included in attempts to solve Listowel flooding

A Kerry councillor says local people and their knowledge must be included in any attempts to solve Listowel’s flooding problems.

Kerry County Council is to conduct a review of Listowel’s storm drain system, following flash flooding in the town on June 20th and 21st, and July 14th.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Tom Barry, says people in Listowel feel the Clieveragh area should be investigated as a possible source of flooding.

Artur and Liene Gabrielyan live in Gortacrossane on the outskirts of Listowel.

Their home has been severely flooded on three occasions since 2015, most recently last month, and they would also like further investigation in the Clieveragh area.

Liene Gabrielyan describes how the family has to lift furniture off ground level every time there’s a forecast of heavy rain.

