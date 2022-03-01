A Kerry councillor says it’s time to discuss Ireland’s neutrality stance and what it means in modern society.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says negotiations and dialogue in Ukraine has failed and war is inevitable.

He believes intervening in a stronger way could help save thousands of lives.

He says humanitarian aid is important to victims but civilians must be armed to have hope of survival.

Cllr Cahill says that while it is a difficult decision, Ireland can do more.