Kerry councillor says it’s time to discuss Ireland’s neutrality stance

Mar 1, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor says it’s time to discuss Ireland’s neutrality stance and what it means in modern society.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill says negotiations and dialogue in Ukraine has failed and war is inevitable.

He believes intervening in a stronger way could help save thousands of lives.

He says humanitarian aid is important to victims but civilians must be armed to have hope of survival.

Cllr Cahill says that while it is a difficult decision, Ireland can do more.

