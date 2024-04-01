A Kerry County Councillor says if the Government is serious about helping businesses and workers they need absorb the increase in fuel prices.

Cllr. Marie Moloney says this increase has a knock-on effect on everyone, and now businesses that are buckling under costs are now facing increased delivery costs.

Cllr Moloney notes people living in rural Ireland do not have access to public transport, so a car is not a luxury but a necessity.

Advertisement

She adds that the price of fuel constantly increasing puts more pressure on people already under stress with the cost of living.