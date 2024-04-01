Advertisement
News

Kerry councillor say fuel increase puts people under further pressure

Apr 1, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor say fuel increase puts people under further pressure
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor says if the Government is serious about helping businesses and workers they need absorb the increase in fuel prices.

Cllr. Marie Moloney says this increase has a knock-on effect on everyone, and now businesses that are buckling under costs are now facing increased delivery costs.

Cllr Moloney notes people living in rural Ireland do not have access to public transport, so a car is not a luxury but a necessity.

Advertisement

She adds that the price of fuel constantly increasing puts more pressure on people already under stress with the cost of living.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to examine the feasibility of altering the parking bays in Castleisland
Advertisement
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue assist in incident
Killorglin drivers sharing road with cyclists
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to examine the feasibility of altering the parking bays in Castleisland
Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue assist in incident
Ras Mumhan goes to Luke Tuckwell
Maguire ties for 45th
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus