A Kerry councillor has requested information regarding the levels of the chemical triahalomethane in the Listowel water supply.

The Irish Times reports that Uisce Éireann says it's taking advice on whether it needs to warn people about the levels of THM in water.

It’s reporting over 220,000 consumers may be affected nationally by levels of the chemical that are in excess of that allowed under EU limits.

Almost 15,000 are affected in Listowel.

Cllr Michael Foley says he's awaiting a response from the State water authority.