A South Kerry councillor has thanked the health service for the care and treatment he received after contracting a rare and life-threatening disease.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill believes he contracted Shewanella infection after exposure to blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae are bacteria present in lakes and rivers, which can produce several toxins that are harmful to human health.

Cllr Michael Cahill says he began to feel unwell after returning from a family holiday abroad last July.

He says the treatment he received from people working in the health service at every level went above and beyond.