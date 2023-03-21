Advertisement
Kerry councillor part of delegation in talks at European Parliament

Mar 21, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor part of delegation in talks at European Parliament
A Kerry County Councillor attended the European Parliament to discuss the needs of Irish communities with MEP’s.

Fine Gael councillor for the Kenmare MD, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen was part of the delegation in Brussels.

Regional Development, Brexit, Renewable Energy, Digital Finance and the War in Ukraine were also among the topics raised during the discussions.

Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune, who represents Kerry, facilitated the talks;

She says it’s vital to bring local concerns and ideas to the attention of different decision-makers at the EU level.

 

