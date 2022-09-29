Kerry councillor monitoring Údarás na Gaeltachta Waterford housing pilot project

Most Gaeltachts are under pressure of ceasing to be Irish speaking communities.

That’s according Údarás na Gaeltachta board member, and Fine Gael councillor for the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD, Séamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.

He was reacting to warnings from the Waterford Gaeltacht, that the Irish language will die if holiday homes aren't curbed and if planning isn't given to local Irish speakers.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council recently introduced provisions in the County development plan - where in developments of three or more houses, 60% of houses must be made available to Irish language speakers.

In Waterford a pilot project is being trialled, for the provision of affordable housing to Irish speaking households on Údarás na Gaeltachta-owned land.

Cllr Fitzgearld says it’s early days for the project, but if successful, it would be something to look at for Kerry.

Advertisement