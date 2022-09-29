Kerry councillor hits out at response to request for identification checks on planning objectors

A Kerry County Councillor has hit out at a response to his request for identification checks to be carried out when someone submits a planning objection.

In May, Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue called on the council to write to the Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke to highlight his concerns on the issue.

Minister Burke’s response to that letter was given to councillors at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

In May, councillor John O’Donoghue stated he was aware of a young couple who had an objection lodge against their application to build a home; it turned out this objection was made using someone else’s name without the person’s knowledge or consent.

He says people shouldn’t be able to hide behind a cloak of anonymity and feels anyone making an objection to a planning application should be asked for ID.

In response to the letter sent by the council, Minister Peter Burke stated he’s satisfied the fee paid by the public to make an objection discourages frivolous or vexatious submissions without hindering genuine public participation.

Minister Burke also stated if a planning authority or An Bord Pleanála has suspicions that a specific submission on any planning application or appeal may not be genuine, it’s a matter for them to refer An Garda Síochána for investigation.

Cllr John O’Donoghue took issue with both points, saying the he was disgusted with the response.

He says it costs just €25 to make an objection and also asked how a local authority could know that an objection wasn’t genuine, if they don’t ask for ID in the first place.

Cllr O’Donoghue asked the council to write to Minister Peter Burke again, to highlight his dissatisfaction with the response.