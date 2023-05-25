Kerry councillor denies rumours payments to landowners are delayed

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare MD, Michael Cahill, is moving to dispell rumours that payments to landowners on the South Kerry Greenway route will be delayed.

He says he's been hearing these rumours in his own parish of Glenbeigh and has been called by people in Cahersiveen who have heard them too.

Kerry County Council is acquiring private lands along the route to construct the 27km greenway from Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen.

Cllr Cahill contacted Council Officials for clarification and was assured that once the negotiated contracts were signed and there was clear title to the lands, payment would follow within a couple of months.

He is reiterating the rumours are false, and believes this needs to be nipped in the bud.