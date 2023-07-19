Kerry councillor claims criminals driving expensive cars getting free legal aid for criminal trials

A Kerry County Councillor claims there are criminals driving BMWs and other expensive cars who've been able to get free legal aid for their criminal trials.

Tralee councillor Sam Locke welcomes proposed changes to the criminal legal aid scheme.

Under new proposals from the Justice Minister, people who make misleading statements about their finances when seeking legal aid in criminal cases, could face up to six months in prison or a fine of €4,000.

The courts will be now be able to order an assessment of income for anyone claiming free legal aid, and councillor Sam Locke welcomes this.