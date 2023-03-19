Advertisement
Kerry Councillor calls on local authority to be fair on Airbnbs

Mar 19, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Councillor calls on local authority to be fair on Airbnbs
Cllr for Kerry County Council Michael Cahill (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry County Councillor has called on the Local Authority to be fair and balanced when dealing with Airbnbs

Fianna Fáil Councillor, Michael Cahill has warned "If we are not careful, we could kill the goose that lays the golden egg".

The Irish Independent has reported there are plans for a national register which would force Airbnb hosts in rent pressure zones to apply for planning permission.

Cllr Cahill believes all types of accommodation are essential for the Irish tourism industry and doesn't agree that different regulations should apply to any option, as long as the present laws are being complied with.

