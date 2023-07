A Kerry councillor has reiterated his call for the installation of skateboard parks in the county.

Michael Cahill is calling on the community groups in towns to consider the feasibility of the project in their areas.

The Fianna Fail councillor said such a facility would benefit youth greatly, particularly those who are not interested in more mainstream sports.

Kerry County Council has advised it is willing to work with any groups who may wish to install a skateboard park.