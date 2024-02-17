Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for sign language inclusion services to be reinstated

Feb 17, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for sign language inclusion services to be reinstated
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor is calling for the sign language inclusion service to be reinstated.

Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald, of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, says the suspension of the scheme is causing turmoil for those who are hard of hearing.

The scheme was introduced in 2017 and provides free access to Irish sign language interpreters for a variety of events, services and activities.

The Department of Social Protection, the Citizens Information Board and the Sign Language Interpreting Service released a statement on the matter this week.

They say they've a shared commitment to the delivery of the Irish Sign Language (ISL) Voucher Scheme, while all parties have agreed a pathway forward on this.

The bodies say this means the scheme can continue to be delivered past February 20th.

