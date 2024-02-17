Kerry councillor calls for sign language inclusion services to be reinstated

A Kerry councillor is calling for the sign language inclusion service to be reinstated.

Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald, of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD, says the suspension of the scheme is causing turmoil for those who are hard of hearing.

The scheme was introduced in 2017 and provides free access to Irish sign language interpreters for a variety of events, services and activities.

The Department of Social Protection, the Citizens Information Board and the Sign Language Interpreting Service released a statement on the matter this week.

They say they've a shared commitment to the delivery of the Irish Sign Language (ISL) Voucher Scheme, while all parties have agreed a pathway forward on this.

The bodies say this means the scheme can continue to be delivered past February 20th.