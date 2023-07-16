Advertisement
Kerry councillor calls for shingles vaccine for adults

Jul 16, 2023 11:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calls for shingles vaccine for adults
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry County Councillor has called for a shingles vaccination programme for adults.

This is following a HIQA recommendation to include a chickenpox vaccine to the routine childhood immunisation programme.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has advised Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that a chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective to use.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill has said the suffering of both chickenpox and shingles could be wiped out forever with the use of an efficient vaccination plan.

