Kerry councillor calls for shingles vaccine for adults

A Kerry County Councillor has called for a shingles vaccination programme for adults.

This is following a HIQA recommendation to include a chickenpox vaccine to the routine childhood immunisation programme.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has advised Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that a chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective to use.

Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill has said the suffering of both chickenpox and shingles could be wiped out forever with the use of an efficient vaccination plan.