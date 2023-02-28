Advertisement
Kerry Councillor calls for NCT tests to be valid for 12-months from date of test

Feb 28, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for NCT tests to be valid for 12-months from the date of passing the test, due to the ongoing backlog.

Tests are dated on their expiry, not the date of the test despite the backlog resulting in people not having a valid NCT depending on when they secure a test.

Currently, the first available date in the Tralee NCT centre is mid-May, while it’s mid-September in Killarney.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says people caught in the backlog may end up being due their next NCT within six-months of passing the test.

She says it’s very unfair and is calling on the council to write to the Minister for Transport to request the test be valid from the date it’s passed, due to the backlog.

 

