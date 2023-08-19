Kerry councillor calls for increased services in Kerry

A Kerry County Councillor is calling for increased health, education and transport services to be provided in Kerry.

This is to help with large number of additional residents who have arrived in the county from Ukraine.

Michael Cahill believes it only makes sense to invest in services to cope with the increase of people in the area.

Advertisement

Cllr Cahill says this is an emergency situation and any red tape should be dispensed with, where possible, to ensure efficient services are put in place.