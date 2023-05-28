Kerry councillor calls for improvements to South Kerry beach

Kerry County Council has confirmed to a local councillor they will make an application to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

They are looking for funding under the Clár scheme to improve access to White Strand Beach in Caherciveen.

Michael Cahill has called on Kerry County Council and the OPW to carry out the work as a matter of priority.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fail councillor also requested senior management to look for funding for coastal protection works to the carpark and public toilets.