Kerry councillor calls for improvements to South Kerry beach

May 28, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council has confirmed to a local councillor they will make an application to the Department of Rural and Community Development.

They are looking for funding under the Clár scheme to improve access to White Strand Beach in Caherciveen.

Michael Cahill has called on Kerry County Council and the OPW to carry out the work as a matter of priority.

The Fianna Fail councillor also requested senior management to look for funding for coastal protection works to the carpark and public toilets.

