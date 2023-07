A Kerry County Councillor is calling for immediate action to be taken to avoid flooding in Listowel.

Jimmy Moloney says yesterday marks the third time in a month the Clieveragh area has been flooded.

The Fianna Fail councillor believes the blocked drains in the town and the watercourses adjoining the roads both need to be cleared.

Cllr Moloney says we can’t wait for the OPW and Irish Water while homes and businesses are under threat.