Kerry Councillor calls for futureproofing of old vacant buildings

Dec 2, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Councillor calls for futureproofing of old vacant buildings
Repairs should be carried out on old, vacant buildings around Kerry to futureproof them.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald.

He says buildings like the Old Dingle Hospital and St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney should have essential repairs carried out, to ensure they are ready to be used once long-term plans are approved.

He says he knows these are protected structures, but says minor works would prevent them from deteriorating.

Cllr Fitzgerald says in the short-term, once repairs were completed, these buildings could be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

 

