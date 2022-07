A Kerry councillor has called on the Taoiseach to expand the duties of post offices and credit unions.

Cllr Michael Cahill made the call in light of the recent u-turn made by AIB to go cashless in 70 branches.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said alternative plans need to be made so that the public is not exposed to a similar threat again.

He has told the Taoiseach that the government cannot depend on banking institutions going forward and called on him to put immediate plans in place.

