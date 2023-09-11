Kerry councillor calls for dedicated daily bus service to University of Limerick

A Kerry councillor is calling for a dedicated daily bus service from Killarney to the University of Limerick.

Independent Killarney councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan says this is needed for the many Kerry students who can't get accommodation in Limerick.

He know of two people who aren’t going back to college because they can’t secure housing in Limerick.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan says more community gardaí are needed on the streets to deter anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

This follows reports of an incident on Saturday evening of eggs being thrown at vehicles along the Killarney bypass.

A woman, who was driving a car and had her young daughter in the back of it, had to pull in as she thought a tyre had blown out, after an egg was thrown at the side of her car.

Councillor O'Callaghan fears that when garda rosters revert to how they were pre-pandemic, it’ll seriously impact the work of community gardaí in tackling such anti-social behaviour.