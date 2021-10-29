Kerry councillor calling for energy supply review to be completed immediately

A Kerry councillor is calling for an energy supply review to be completed immediately.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was speaking after an amber alert warning of a potential shortfall in electricity was issued by EirGrid yesterday as wind speeds dropped drastically.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan previously ordered a review in the security of energy supply, which is due to be published next year.

Councillor Michael Foley is questioning the need for the extended timeline and wants immediate action.

The Ballylongford councillor, who’s in favour of Shannon LNG proposals, says wind can produce the majority of electricity needed nationally at times, however, it’s not reliable.