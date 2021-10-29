Advertisement
Kerry councillor calling for energy supply review to be completed immediately

Oct 29, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry councillor calling for energy supply review to be completed immediately
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael) Listowel area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor is calling for an energy supply review to be completed immediately.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was speaking after an amber alert warning of a potential shortfall in electricity was issued by EirGrid yesterday as wind speeds dropped drastically.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan previously ordered a review in the security of energy supply, which is due to be published next year.

Councillor Michael Foley is questioning the need for the extended timeline and wants immediate action.

The Ballylongford councillor, who’s in favour of Shannon LNG proposals, says wind can produce the majority of electricity needed nationally at times, however, it’s not reliable.

