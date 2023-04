A Kerry Councillor believes a large number of employs will be needed to complete the South Kerry Greenway.

Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Cahill is calling on Kerry County Council to push on with a major recruitment drive, without further delay.

Construction works commenced at the Glenbeigh end of the project in January 2023 and are advancing westwards.

It is anticipated that construction will commence at further locations in mid-2023.