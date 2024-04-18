A Kerry County Councillor is appealing to the public to be careful as the roads will be very busy when the weather improves.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin was speaking, having proposed an emergency motion at this week's monthly council meeting.

He brought the motion to hightlight the difficulties the prolonged poor weather has caused the farming community.

He has appealed to farmers who are struggling to reach out for help, stating fodder is available, and mental health supports are in place.

Cllr Cronin says several months worth of work will need to be done in a short period of time: